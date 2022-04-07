New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government is in the final stages of finalising the Agnipath recruitment entry scheme under which youngsters would be allowed to join the Indian Armed Forces for a period of three years.

Top government sources told news agency ANI that troops recruited under this scheme would be known as 'Agniveers', which means fire warriors. The troops would be recruited initially for three years.

They further said that the armed forces will also have the option of recruiting specialists for specific tasks who would perform the desired role.

"Discussions are in the final stages on the Agnipath or the Tour of Duty entry scheme. The three forces have been giving presentations on the project-driven from the top," the sources said, adding that top functionaries of the government have fully backed the project.

What is the objective of the Agnipath scheme?

The scheme aims to give youngsters who want to serve the country a chance to fulfill their dreams. As of now, people would be recruited only for the Indian Army for three years, but will likely be extended to the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy in the future, according to a report by Jagran Josh.

What will happen after three years?

After three years, the troops would be given a chance to re-enlist themselves and continue with their services. However, if they are unwilling to do so, then recruits would be helped in getting civilian jobs.

According to a report by ANI, several corporates have shown interest in availing services of such 'Agniveers' as they would be benefitted from hiring such trained military-trained disciplined manpower.

What will be the benefit of the Agnipath scheme?

The Agnipath scheme would allow the Indian armed forces to address the problem of deficiency of soldiers. Also, there would be no added pressure of providing pensions and would allow the youths to become "well-disciplined patriots".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma