Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Saryu Nahar National Project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The interlinking project for five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini – will reportedly provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh namely Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

When was the project first conceived?

The project was first conceived in the mid 1970s and the initial work began in 1978. However, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, subsequently, due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, the project got delayed and was not completed even after nearly four decades.

What Saryu Nahar National Project is all about?

The project interlinks five rivers in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister’s Office underlined that the “farmers will now be able to maximise agri-potential of the region”.

2016-2021: Major progress years for Saryu Nahar National Project

In 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time bound manner.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “in this endeavour, innovative solutions were found for new land acquisition to construct new canals and fill the critical gaps in the project, and also for resolving the pending litigation related to the previous land acquisitions.”

“The renewed focus on the project has resulted in the project being completed in only about four years,” the PMO statement claims.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma