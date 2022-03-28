Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government in the state will begin the doorstep of delivery of ration for the free/subsidised ration beneficiaries. In a video message shared on Monday, Mann informed that the free/subsidised ration beneficiaries in the state will no longer be required to stand in the queues to get their share of ration.

आज़ादी के 75 साल बाद भी हमारे लोग कतारों में खड़े हैं। आज हम ये सिस्टम बदलने जा रहे हैं।



अब हमारी बुजुर्ग माताओं को राशन के लिए घंटो लाइन में नहीं लगना पड़ेगा। किसी को अपनी दिहाड़ी नहीं छोड़नी पड़ेगी।



आज मैंने फैसला लिया है कि आपकी सरकार आपके घर राशन पहुंचाएगी। pic.twitter.com/GxgCcCDfPw — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2022

What is the doorstep delivery of ration initiative in Punjab?

According to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the doorstep delivery of ration scheme is optional and not mandatory. Beneficiaries may either opt for or out of the initiative if they intend to receive the ration themselves. In case they opt for the initiative, an officer will make a call to the beneficiary to schedule the delivery at a particular point of time in a day.

“Today we are going to change this system. Now our elderly mothers will not have to stand in queue for hours for ration. No one will have to give up their daily wages. Today, I have decided that your government will deliver ration to your home,” Bhagwant Mann said, adding that several times poor people, especially daily wagers, had to take off from their work only to get the ration.

“How difficult and sad would that be. But now no one will have to leave their work to get ration, our officials will deliver ration to the beneficiaries at their doorstep,” he said.

Earlier, a similar scheme was initiated in Delhi by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government too. Bhagwant Mann said that the scheme was stopped but in Punjab he will ensure the successful implementation of the scheme.

In Delhi, the above mentioned scheme did not get the nod of the Centre as it said that the Kejriwal government’s doorstep delivery initiative was against the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma