New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to bring milestone changes in the infrastructural landscape of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master Plan to provide multi-modal connectivity to more than 1,200 industrial clusters across the country. The plan is important because it is said to enhance India's global competitiveness through next-generation infrastructure and seamless multi-modal connectivity. It is said to help India achieve its goal of a $5-trillion economy by means of a centralised portal that will pace up the existing projects.

Here's everything you need to know about the Gati Shakti plan:

What is PM Gati Shakti plan?

The PM Gati Shakti plan is a campaign to speed up and make infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State governments more powerful by connecting the ministries to one platform from where they can work with a common vision. Under the Gati Shakti plan, a digital platform has been created which will bring 16 ministries including rail and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

What is the role of the digital platform?

The platform will provide high-resolution satellite images, infrastructure, utilities, administrative boundaries, land, and logistics. It has been designed for seamless multi-modal connectivity to ensure the hassle-free movement of goods and people and enhance the ease of living as well as the ease of doing business.

What is the aim of the plan?

The Gati Shakti plan aims to build world-class infrastructure through integrated working. It aims to fulfill the ambitious targets set by the government for the period of 2024-25 for all the ministries. There are a number of things that the government wishes to achieve through this platform. These include:

4G connectivity in all villages

11 industrial corridors and two new defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh

Expanding the national highway network to 2 lakh km

Increasing renewable energy capacity to 225 GW from 87.7 GW

Increasing length of transmission network to 4,54,200 circuit km

Increasing cargo handling capacity of railways to 1,600 million tons from 1210 million tons

Creation of 220 new airports, heliports and water aerodromes

Adding 17,000 km to gas pipeline network

202 fishing clusters/harbours/landing centres

How will it work?

The plan will provide the entire data at one place with GIS-based spatial planning and analytical tools having 200+ layers. This will enable better visibility of projects to the executing agency. Using this all ministries and departments will be able to visualise, review and monitor the progress of cross-sectoral projects. Based on it, different ministries can decide vital interventions for enhancing and updating their projects.

