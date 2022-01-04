New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Civil Aviation Ministry has released a draft National Air Sports Policy 2022 (NASP) to promote the air sports sector in India. The aim of the policy is to make air sports safe, affordable, accessible and enjoyable in the country. The vision behind proposing the policy is to make India one of the top air sports nations by 2030.

What is National Air Sports Policy?

The National Air Sports Policy is a framework proposed by the Civil Aviation ministry to excel India in the domain of air sports. The policy includes various measures that will be taken to enhance India's air sports activities.

What is air sports?

Air sports include activities such as air racing, aerobatics, aeromodelling, hang gliding, paragliding, paramotoring, flying vintage aircraft, ballooning, operating drones and skydiving.

What does the govt plan to do?

Under the policy, the government plans to create air sports hubs across the country and bring in air sports professionals and tourists from across the world. The government will also establish an Air Sports Federation that will regulate and oversee the sporting activities in the country and also represent India globally. Further, locations such as Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh, Gangtok in Sikkim, Hadapsar in Maharashtra and Vagamon in Kerala will be declared control zones for air sports.

How will this benefit?

The air sports policy is said to benefit India in many ways. It is said to generate revenue from air sports activities and show growth in travel, tourism, infrastructure, and local employment particularly in hilly areas of the country. Further, under the policy schools, colleges and universities will be encouraged to have air sports included in their curriculum. GST on air sports equipment could be cut by the authorities.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha