New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Running on the same track, two trains in Secunderabad today hurtled towards each other at full speed, one with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw onboard and the other with the Chairman of the Railway Board. However, the two trains didn't collide, courtesy, Indian Railways' newest Kavach system which helps in preventing train collisions.

Kavach, dubbed as the world's cheapest automatic train collision protection system by the Indian Railways, is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system built to help the Railways achieve the goal of "zero accidents". Kavach is designed to bring a train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

Rear-end collision testing is successful.

Kavach automatically stopped the Loco before 380m of other Loco at the front.#BharatKaKavach pic.twitter.com/GNL7DJZL9F — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 4, 2022

Trains will also stop on their own when the digital system notices any manual error like "jumping" of the red signal or any other malfunction, senior officials said. Once implemented, it will cost Rs 50 lakh per kilometer to operate compared to about Rs 2 crore worldwide, they said.

How does the Kavach system work?

A signal is passed at danger (SPAD) when a train passes a stop signal when not allowed to do so. 'Kavach' controls the speed of the train by an automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so. It works on the principle of continuous update of movement by using high-frequency radio communication. It also conforms to SIL-4 (Safety Integrity Level - 4) which is the highest level of safety certification.

Also, once the system is activated, all trains within a 5-km range will halt to provide protection for trains on adjacent tracks. Currently, loco-pilots or assistant loco-pilots usually crane their necks out of the window to look out for caution signs and signals, said officials. It also includes stationary equipment to gather signaling inputs and loco inputs and relay them to a central system to for seamless communication with the train crew and stations.

The first field trials on the passenger trains were started in February 2016 and based on the experience gained, initials specifications of the Kavach were finalised in May 2017. Announced in the 2022 union Budget as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, 2,000 km of rail network is planned to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology 'Kavach', for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23.

So far, Kavach has been deployed on over 1098 route km and 65 locos in ongoing projects of the South Central Railway. Further, Kavach is planned to be implemented on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors, having a total route kilometer of around 3000 km, as a part of "Mission Raftar project for raising of speeds to 160 kmph. Tenders for these works are being invited", officials said.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan