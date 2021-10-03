New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 2) launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) mobile application in a virtual event. The PM said the Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application is being launched with the vision to make clean drinking water accessible in villages and rural areas. He also added that JJM intends to bring about a big movement of "decentralization" in the system.

“This is a village-driven- women-driven Movement. Its main base is a mass movement and public participation,” PM Modi said.

Here is a look at all you need to know about the Jal Jeevan Mission:

What is Jal Jeevan Mission Application?

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a scheme launched by the government of India to provide clean drinking water. It is application-based and aims to improve our awareness as stakeholders and ensure greater transparency and accountability in the system. PM Modi said that all details about the mission such as the number of households that received water and the quality of water will be available on the mobile application. This data is maintained on the integrated management information system and covers action plans of villages, districts, and states, along with financing and funding details. Also, the users will get the option to rate their experience of the water facility on the application.

How does it work?

In order to achieve cost-effective solutions to provide clean tap water to every household in India by 2024, the government has put in place Internet of Things (IoT)-based sensors, flow meters, and water-quality detection kits. Furthermore, many startups have been asked to develop affordable solutions for measuring and monitoring water consumption in villages.

The JJM is managed by 'paani samitis' to plan, implement, manage, operate and maintain village water supply systems. These consist of 10-15 members, with at least 50 per cent women members and other members from self-help groups, accredited social and health workers, Anganwadi teachers, etc.

JJM Dashboard

The JJM dashboard, maintained by the Jal Shakti Ministry, shows the coverage of tap water connections across various states. This water quality management system offers details of water samples received and tested across labs and states. All this data will be accumulated and available on the JJM App. It should also be noted that internet-based sensors are generating the primary data, which includes the flow of water in the pipelines, turbidity, and chlorination in water.

Background

The Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by the Prime Minister in August 2019 to provide clean tap water to all households. When the mission was launched, only 17 per cent (32.3 million) of the country’s rural households had a tap water supply. As of now, tap water supply has been provided in 772,000 schools and 748,000 Anganwadi centers.

