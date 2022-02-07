New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Major automobile manufacturer Hyundai is facing backlash after a social media post uploaded by a social media handle called Hyundai Pakistan Official posted anti-India content undermining Jammu and Kashmir’s sovereign borders that include Pakistan occupied Kashmir as well. The handle called for the ‘liberation’ of Kashmir while supporting Pakistan’s propagandist observance of ‘Kashmir solidarity day’.

What did Hyundai post?

The Instagram post had the text ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day 5th February’ over a picture of stone pelters in the background. The same post was shared by Hyundai Pakistan on Facebook as well.

Following this, social media users in India slammed Seoul-headquartered automobile major, calling for boycott of its automobile products. Indian social media users called for an apology from Pakistan dealer as well as Hyundai Global or siding with separatists calling of secession.

Did Hyundai apologise?

Hyundai did issue a statement but many pointed out that the automobile major fell short of an explicit apology. In its statement released on Sunday, Hyundai Motor India said that it had been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years and that it stood firmly behind the “strong ethos of respecting nationalism”.

It also said that the “unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India” was “offending” the company’s “unparalleled commitment” to the country.

“The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view,” Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Hyundai is the second largest carmakers in India, after market leader Maruti Suzuki and is among the top exporters of cars from India. In January 2022, it sold 44,022 units. Overall in 2021, the company had sold 505,033 units in India, up 19.2 per cent on year.

It currently sells 12 models including Creta and Venue in the domestic market. In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma