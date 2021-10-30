New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Authorities in Delhi-NCR were asked on Thursday to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect as the air quality index (AQI) in the region plunged to "very poor". Under the GRAP, authorities have been asked to stop the use of diesel generator sets and increase the parking fee by three to four times to encourage people to use public transport.

The order issued by the Sub-Committee on GRAP also said that an uninterrupted power supply must be provided "to discourage the use of generator sets". It warned that regular inspection will be conducted for "strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites".

"Mechanical/ vacuum-based sweeping of roads to be carried out daily. Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas (before peak hours) and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/ landfills," the order read.

What is GRAP and ow it helps in controlling air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

GRAP, which was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016, is a set of action plans formulated by the Environment Pollution Authority (EPCA) to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR in mid-October. It is noteworthy to mention that it works only as an "emergency measure" and is implemented when the AQI plunges to 'poor' or 'very poor'.

Under GRAP, which was first notified by the Union Environment and Forests Ministry in 2017, the frequency of public transports, especially metro and bus services, is increased. Besides, parking fees are also hiked to discourage people to use private vehicles.

A ban is also imposed on the use of diesel generator sets and construction activities. It also recommends the closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, a sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.

However, GRAP requires coordination by 13 different agencies from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma