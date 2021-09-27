New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records, and asserted that it has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in healthcare. In his address after the launch, Modi said the mission marks a new phase in efforts of the last seven years to strengthen health facilities.

In his remarks, Modi said that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has the potential to bring revolutionary changes to our health facilities. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will provide reliable data, leading to better treatment and ensuring savings for patients, he said.

The prime minister said that under the mission, the people of the country will now get a digital health ID. Health records of every citizen will be digitally protected, he said, adding that the poor and the middle class will benefit the most from this mission. Emphasizing the importance of technology, the prime minister pointed out that the Aarogya Setu app helped a lot in preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

What is a Health ID and how it will be created?

A Health ID is a unique 14-digit health identification number, which will work as a health account of a person. The national Health ID will be a repository of all health-related information of a person. The health ID will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent. The ID will be created using an Aadhar Card or the beneficiary’s mobile number and will serve as an identifier to pull relevant health records.

The mission will create electronic medical records (EMR) for each individual which will allow doctors to track data over time, easily identify which patients are due for preventive screenings or checkups, check how their patients are doing on certain parameters (such as blood pressure readings) and monitor and improve the overall quality of care within the practice.

How it will help maintain medical records?

Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

This health account will contain details of every test, every disease, the doctors visited, the medicines taken and the diagnosis. This information will be very useful as it is portable and easily accessible even if the patient shifts to a new place and visits a new doctor.

Personal health records of a person can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR) that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine.

This mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionising payments, it said. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan