New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced to extend the free ration distribution scheme in the national capital for six months. Kejriwal extended the scheme keeping inflation in mind.

“Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for six months,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. “Inflation has become too high. Even the common man is finding it difficult to have bread for two times. Many are unemployed due to Corona. Prime Minister, please extend this scheme of giving free ration to the poor for six more months,” he further said.

The scheme comes under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and was launched by Prime Minister Modi during the Pandemic to provide benefit to the citizen of the country.

What is Free Ration Scheme?

The plan was launched following the advent of the pandemic in the country and the Centre is providing an additional 5kg of foodgrains per person per month, free of cost, to more than 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Under the scheme, the government provides 5 kg free wheat/rice per person/month along with 1 kg free whole chana to each family per month. To 6 States/UTs, - Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Gujarat Wheat has been allocated and rice has been provided to the remaining States/UTs.

Who all are eligible to avail the scheme?

Families belonging to the Below Poverty Line - Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Households (PHH) categories will be eligible for the scheme.

Households headed by widows or terminally ill persons or disabled persons or persons aged 60 years or more with no assured means of subsistence or societal support.

Widows or terminally ill persons or disabled persons or persons aged 60 years or more or single women or single men with no family or societal support or assured means of subsistence.

Landless agriculture labourers, marginal farmers, rural artisans/craftsmen such as potters, tanners, weavers, blacksmiths, carpenters, slum dwellers, and persons earning their livelihood on daily basis in the informal sector like porters, coolies, rickshaw pullers, hand cart pullers, fruit and flower sellers, snake charmers, rag pickers, cobblers, destitutes and other similar categories in both rural and urban areas.

All eligible Below Poverty Line families of HIV positive person

How to avail the scheme?

Beneficiaries can avail the scheme by visiting their nearest government ration shop. To avail the ration per month, eligible citizens must have a Ration card.

Posted By: Ashita Singh