New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The XE variant of COVID-19, first reported in the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this year, has sparked concerns in India after a suspected case was reported by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, the Union Health Ministry had rejected the claim, saying "present evidence doesn't suggest" that the new coronavirus strain has entered the country.

The new variant, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), is suspected to be more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19, including the BA.2 subvariant. The WHO has also asked countries to be cautious of this new strain.

This comes at a time when India is trying to recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the XE variant has alerted the health agencies, several virologists said that it is not clear whether the variant is strong enough to cause another COVID wave or not.

Here's all you need to know about the new COVID-19 variant

XE COVID variant symptoms

Fatigue

Dizziness

Headaches

Sore throat

Fever

Heart ailment

Palpitation

In some cases, loss of smell and taste

What the WHO has said so far?

The WHO has warned the nations against the new COVID-19 variant, which is a hybrid strain of two Omicron strains - BA.1 and BA.2. According to the WHO, the XE variant is 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 subvariant.

"The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the UK on 19 January and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," the WHO said in a report.

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," it added.

XE COVID variant is present in which country?

So far, more than 600 samples of XE have been found. It was first discovered in the UK in January 2022.

India's official statement over the new variant

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the present evidence does not suggest the presence of the XE variant of Covid and denied media reports that claimed that a case was reported in Mumbai.

“Hours after report of detection of XE variant of Coronavirus in Mumbai, @MoHFW_INDIA has said present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant,” PIB Maharashtra said in a tweet.

The Health Ministry said the sample was analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of ‘XE’ variant”. It also added that the 50-year-old woman who was reported to be positive for XE Variant is fully vaccinated with no comorbidity and asymptomatic. On arrival, she had tested negative for the virus, the ministry said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha