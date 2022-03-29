Guwahati/Shillong/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma identified as ‘initiation’ of the resolution of the 50-year old boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, the two northeastern states on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve the boundary dispute between the two states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a ‘historic day’ for the north-east, adding that this part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘continuous work for the pride of north-east’.





Historic day for the North-East. The signing of the interstate boundary settlement between the states of Assam and Meghalaya. Watch live! https://t.co/hvHL4lipun — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2022

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: What is it about?



Assam and Meghalaya share an 885-km-long interstate border. Of 12 points of dispute along their interstate border, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the two states have come to an agreement on six areas. “Further, a survey will be done by the Survey of India with both states' involvement, and when that's done the actual demarcation will take place,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma added.

The agreement signed in New Delhi by two states’ Chief Ministers in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah aims to resolve differences in six “areas of differences”, that comprise nearly 70 per cent of the total boundary.

Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute: What have been the areas of difference?

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam under the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971. The law was challenged by Meghalaya, that led to the furtherance of dispute between the two states.



The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute include the areas of Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II, Khanduli and Retacherra.



How did the dispute reach the spot of resolution?



Both Assam and Meghalaya have constituted border dispute settlement committees to resolve the dispute in a phased manner. The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya have held separate talks in July and August to resolve the interstate border dispute.

