New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (November 18) announced a six-point action plan to clean up river Yamuna by February 2025. His announcement comes amid backlash over the heavily polluted Yamuna where Chhath Puja rituals took place recently with devotees taking a holy dip in the river amidst toxic foam.

"Yamuna is close to everyone in Delhi. It is the lifeline of Delhi. Everyone wants to see a clean Yamuna. It took 70 years to pollute the Yamuna. All the dirt of 70 years cannot be cleaned in two days. But we have now prepared a six-point action plan to clean the Yamuna by February 2025. We have started work on these points on a war footing," Kejriwal said.

Here is a look at the Delhi Government's six-point action plan and all you need to know about them.

1. Building of new sewer treatment plants

The Kejriwal government is setting up new sewage treatment plants such as the coronation plant and the ones being built at Okhla, Kondli, Rithala, and other places.

2. Increasing the capacity of existing plants

At present, Kejriwal said, New Delhi can treat only about 600MGD (million gallons per day) of sewage as a result of which a lot of sewage is left untreated and released directly into the Yamuna.

3. Changing the technology of old treatment plants

"The existing plants are operating with old technology because of which even treated water is polluted. We will upgrade the technology to ensure treated water that is released is of 10/10 purity," Kejriwal said.

4. Waste from Jhuggi Jhopri clusters that goes into rivers to be merged into sewers

Delhi CM remarked that at present the waste from all community toilets in ‘jhuggies’ (slums) is released into stormwater drains, as a result of which their sewage is released directly into the Yamuna river. "This waste will be diverted and linked to sewage lines so that it’s treated properly," he said.

5. Installation of sewer connections areas at nominal charges

The Delhi government also plans to increase the household sewage connections across the city.

"Many people still haven’t taken sewer connections in the city. Many households release their sewage directly into the local ‘nullahs’ (large drains). We have decided that the Delhi government will install sewer connections in people’s houses. They won’t have to apply for it or seek permission. We will charge a nominal rate, which will be adjusted in their water bills," Kejriwal said.

6. Desilting and rehabilitation of sewers

Regarding this, Kejriwal said that he is personally monitoring this project."We have set specific milestones for each action point and I will ensure that deadlines aren’t missed," he added.

Meanwhile, three-quarters of the capital's water demands are met by the Yamuna River. Despite this, several polluting industrial units poison the river's water daily. The most contaminated section of the river is between Wazirabad and Okhla in Delhi, which accounts for only 2 per cent of the river's length but carries 76 per cent of the total pollutant weight.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha