New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Air pollution is a major problem in Delhi. The state has been listed as the most polluted capital in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year according to a report by a Swiss group. To improve the situation Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 4) announced a 10-point "winter action plan" in the national capital. He said that although the air pollution currently is under control in Delhi, however, it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighboring states during winters. Keeping this in mind Kejriwal has urged the Centre and states adjacent to Delhi to work together to clean the air.

"I have been posting Delhi's air quality recordings since September 15, and we have seen that Delhi's pollution levels are in control. But...Delhi's air quality will start deteriorating in a few days because of stubble burning," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

"...We have found a solution to stubble burning. We have requested the central government to take into consideration our request and hope this alternate plan will be implemented," he added.

Here's a look at all you need to know about the Delhi government's winter action plan:

What is the winter action plan?

The winter action plan, with the help of its 10 points, aims to tackle air pollution in Delhi that includes the formation of teams to check garbage burning, dust, and vehicular emissions.

What are the steps being taken?

For dust control, using the Pusa bio-decomposer, installing smog towers, and checking waste burning and vehicular emissions have been suggested. In addition, Kejriwal also urged the neighboring states to retrofit thermal power plants in NCR areas with new technology and ensure the use of CNG-operated vehicles and cleaner fuel in industries in the region. It should also be noted that the Delhi government in September imposed a complete ban on storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers with immediate effect.

What's the planned workforce to implement the winter action plan?

1. The Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution along with special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city.

2. Also, steps will be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution.

3. The Pollution Under Control (PUC) will be strictly followed by the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles.

4. A total of 250 teams have been formed to enforce a ban on garbage burning in the city.

5. Also, strengthening of green war rooms and a mass awareness campaign will be part of the winter action plan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha