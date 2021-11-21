New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As winter approaches, the air quality becomes a cause of worry in Delhi-NCR and many parts of the country. This year, pollution has led schools in Delhi-NCR to be closed down and construction activities to be curtailed.

How Air Quality is measured?

Environmentalist Vijay Pal Vaghel told Dainik Jagran that the proportion of all gases is naturally designated within our atmosphere. Whenever there is an imbalance in this exact proportion of gases, it affects the air quality. To measure the Air quality, an Air Quality Index is utilised using an instrument. Based on which, the air quality index-measuring agency or department gets to know how clean is the air in the given area. For instance, just like the thermometer depicts your bodily temperature, following which you get to know whether you have fever or not. Similarly the index also depicts the quality of the air.

How does Air Quality Index work?

To measure the quality of air, a total of right pollutants are tested to determine their proportion in the air. If these gases are more than the designated levels, then it depicts that the air is polluted. These eight pollutants also include Nitrogen dioxide, Carbon Monoxide, PM-10 and PM 2.5 respectively.

All of these gases have been considered poisonous according to the norms established by World Health Organistion.

What are PM 10 and PM 2.5?

PM 10 and PM 2.5 are the measures of dust particles. One unit of PM 10 is a millionth time of a dust particle. The presence of PM 10 depicts better quality of the air. However, the World Health Organisation is likely to re-establish the PM 10 to PM 5. The reason is that the breathing issues are being reported from all over the world due to excess of PM 10 in the air. Currently, the pollution determinant is PM 2.5.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma