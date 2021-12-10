New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Indian Army personnel were among the victims of an ill-fated Mi-17V5 chopper of the Indian Air Force, which got crashed on Wednesday in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu killing 13 of the 14 occupants. The 14 people on board the chopper include 9 passengers and 5 crew members. The tragic accident sent shockwaves across the country and soon after the entire nation started to mourn the untimely and sudden demise of its first CDS and one of its best Army officers. The Indian Air Force, once CDS Rawat's death was confirmed, ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A day after, defence officials on Thursday retrieved the Flight Data Recorder, more popularly known as 'Black Box', of the ill-fated Indian Air Force helicopter. The black box was retrieved in the wake of authorities expanding the search area from 300 metres to one km from the accident spot. The black box would provide crucial data on the chain of events leading to the tragedy on the hills on Wednesday when the 63-year old Rawat, the country's first CDS, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter they were travelling in crashed and went up in flames, leaving only one survivor.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told Parliament that a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has started an investigation into the helicopter crash. “A tri-services inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been ordered by the Indian Air Force. A team of investigators had reached Wellington yesterday (Wednesday) itself and started their work,” Singh said.

What is Black Box?

A black box is a recording device that is installed in an aircraft to help in the investigation if the aircraft met with an accident or got crashed due to some reason. The black box is made up of highly protective material which helps it to resist any pressure, fall or fire. The highly protective machine records all flight data including conversations in the cockpit. Apart from working as a recorder, the black box also holds information on automatic computer announcements, all data related to radio traffic. It also holds information on discussions between the crew and the announcements made by the crew to the passengers of the aircraft.

Why it is called a black box?

Initially, when introduced, the black boxes were black in colour and hence were called the black boxes. However, nowadays, the black boxes are orange in colour which makes it easier to spot them amid the wreckage of the crashed plane. Double wrapped in a corrosion-resistant stainless-steel container with high-temperature insulation, the black box is designed to withstand the harshest crashes -- on the land and over a sea.

How can the Black Box be crucial in investigating a plane crash?

Apart from recording the activities of the crew, the black box in an aircraft also stores the private conversations between the pilots, making it the most crucial thing in case of a crash. This particular feature could prove helpful in finding important details about the development which led to the accident or crash. There are two types of flight recording devices: the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) that stores all the recent history of the flight through the recording of dozens of parameters collected multiple times per second and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) that records cockpit sound including pilot conversations.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan