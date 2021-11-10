New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations, visuals of devotees taking a dip in the froth-filled waters of the river Yamuna has worried residents of Delhi and environmentalists. This has also led to a political war of words between the ruling party in the national capital and BJP. The Bhartiya Janta Party leaders have alleged that the AAP government did not allow Chhath celebrations on the banks of Yamuna to hide its adverse condition. On the other hand, AAP's leaders Gopal Rai and Raghav Chadha have blamed the Haryana government for the toxic foam in the river.



What is froth formation?

Froth formation happens when foam bubbles are produced in lakes and streams. It takes place when organic matter decomposes in the water body. The foam bubbles are lighter than water, that is why they float on the surface as a thin film.

What causes the froth?

According to experts the presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh is a major reason behind frothing in the river. These two components comprise of 1 per cent while the remaining 99 per cent is air and water. The waste material falls from a height at the Okhla barrage which leads to the formation of foam, said Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha.

What are the sources of foam formation?

The untreated sewage sometimes contains soap-detergent particles which leads to form formation. Other than this, industrial effluents, organic matter from decomposing vegetation, pollution from sugar and paper industries in Uttar Pradesh and presence of filamentous bacteria also causes form formation.

Why is it dangerous?

Exposure to polluted river which has froth formed over it can lead to skin irritation and allergies. If one drinks water from such a river the chemical it contains may cause gastrointestinal problems and diseases like typhoid. Long term exposure can cause neurological issues and hormonal imbalances as well.

