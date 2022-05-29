Kathua | Jagran News Desk: A drone was shot down and 7 magnetic or sticky Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered from the payload attached to the Hexacopter in Kathua district by the security forces on Sunday.

"Rajbagh Police Station team was on a normal search when info about the drone was received. The drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered. We have averted a major incident by recovering this material," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, RC Kotwal said.

Security forces shot down a drone in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh Police station in Kathua. The police said that the payload was screened by the bomb disposal experts in the Union Territory.

With this, the police were successfully able to avert a major attack reportedly aimed at the Amarnath Yatra. As per reports, the police had inputs that terrorists might use sticky bombs to attack the Char Dham Yatra buses, as reported by News 18.

Jammu & Kashmir | Seven UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) & seven magnetic bombs found attached to hexacopter shot down by security forces in Kathua district today pic.twitter.com/ynXHonTNBN — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Here's all you need to know about sticky bombs and why are they frequently used by terrorists in Valley

Sticky bombs, also known as magnetic bombs are explosives that can be attached to a vehicle or a drone to attack a target. They have emerged as a new threat to the security of the country according to the Indian Express report. Such types of explosives can be remotely controlled. They are coin-shaped magnets that are attached to the bottom of a small container which enables the attacker to attach the bomb to a metal surface, according to a senior J&K police officer. Sticky bombs are usually used on vehicles and have a timer of about 5-10 minutes.

Why are sticky bombs increasingly used in the valley?

Sticky bombs are easier to make as per reports. They were made in mechanic shops and cost around 25 US dollars. They are also portable and difficult to trace. However, the Indian forces have been able to foil terror plans using sticky bombs several times earlier. The security forces currently are conducting drills to guard against such bombs and train drivers of buses or other vehicles to sport the bombs.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha