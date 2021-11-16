New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Purvanchal Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, is a 341-km expressway and is one of the biggest completed infrastructure projects by the Yogi Adityanath government. The expressway, which comes under the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), has been constructed at a cost of about ₹22,500 crore. The Expressway starts from Chandsarai village located near the existing Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731), in Lucknow district and it ends at Haidaria village on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur, 18 km from the UP-Bihar border, in Ghazipur district. This is going to be Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway to date.

Here's all you need to know about the Purvanchal Expressway

Why is it important?

The Purvanchal Expressway connects the state capital Lucknow to the eastern region via Azamgarh. With this, the eastern region of the state would not only be connected to Lucknow but also further to the National Capital through Agra-Lucknow and Yamuna Expressways. The Expressway will connect Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur districts.

It will provide future-ready road connectivity to all corners of the state. They include the already open Delhi-Meerut Link Expressway (96km), Bundelkhand Expressway (296km), Gorakhpur Link Expressway (92km), Ganga Expressway (600km), Lucknow Kanpur Elevated National Expressway (63km).

Further, the Purvanchal Expressway is important because it is said to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, the government has said. The government has also said that the access-controlled expressway will help travellers save fuel and time and control pollution levels, along with fewer accidents.

What all does it have?

It is a fully access-controlled six-lane expressway, which can be upgraded to eight lanes. It has 22 flyovers, 7 railway-over-bridges (ROB), 7 major bridges, 114 minor bridges, 6 toll plazas, 45 vehicular-underpasses (VUP), 139 Light VUP, 87 pedestrian underpass, and 525 box culverts.

The new expressway will also have CNG stations, electric recharge stations for vehicles and will be connected with the defence corridor through the Agra and Bundelkhand expressways.

Other arrangements

Police vehicles, cattle catchers’ vehicles, and 16 ambulances will be deployed at the expressway for safety and medical emergencies.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha