New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, months before the assembly elections in the state which is scheduled to take place in February or March next year.

Laying the airport's foundation stone, PM Modi said that the Noida International Airport will become the "logistic gateway" of north India, adding that it will act as one of the pillars of the National Gati-Shakti Master Plan.

"Noida International Airport will directly connect a major centre of export with international markets. It will enable farmers of this region to export perishable goods like vegetables, fruits and fish. It will help MSMEs of western Uttar Pradesh to reach foreign markets," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance and operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundreds of youths," PM Modi said.

Noida International Airport and its requirement:

The Noida International Airport, dubbed as the fourth largest international airport in the world, will be developed by Zurich Airport International AG. It will be the second international aerodrome in Delhi-NCR after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and will have a capacity to handle nearly 12 million passengers annually.

The airport, which is expected to be operational by September 2024, is being built through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with an overall investment of Rs 5,730 crore. It will also have a Ground Transportation Centre that will feature a multi-modal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking.

The airport, which will be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail, will introduce a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft.

The importance of Noida International Airport:

The aerodrome has been termed as a "game-changer" for Uttar Pradesh by the Centre, saying it would decongest IGI Airport by serving people of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

The Noida International Airport, which will be India's "first net-zero emissions airport", will also promote Indian culture and tourism by connecting western Uttar Pradesh to other Indian cities and the world.

"This world-class airport will set a benchmark in aviation infrastructure and development of multiple-airport systems in India," said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna International Airport Private Ltd (YIAPL), as reported by news agency PTI.

Earlier in December 2020, Zurich Airport International had said that it had selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP as the architects to design the passenger terminal of the airport. It said that the airport will feature flights of steps like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar.

"Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river," it said in a release.

"The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture. Noida International Airport will showcase a grand entry to the state of Uttar Pradesh," it added.

