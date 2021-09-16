Jagran Explainer: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed by March 2023. It will be cut down the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 to 13 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) that is planned to be completed by March 2023 and cover states like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in two years, to reduce the distance from 727 to 572 kilometres, you will reach Katra from Delhi in six hours. We are also working on new roads from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Haridwar, to take you there in two hours," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

What are the features of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and why is it important?

* As per the Centre, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 98,000 crores, will be the longest expressway in India with a length of 1,350 km.

* The Centre has said that it will enhance connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai and reduce the distance between the two metros by 150 km.

* The expressway is also expected to cut down the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 to 13 hours.

* It will also generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 850 million kilograms which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees, said the Centre.

* The Centre has also said that more than two million trees and shrubs will be planted along the highway "as part NHAI’s commitment towards environment conservation".

* It said that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will be the first in Asia and second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife.

"The DME will have 3 animal and 5 overpasses with a combined length of 7 km dedicated for unencumbered wildlife movement," it said.

* The expressway, the Centre said, will also include two iconic 8 lane tunnels -- one through Mukundra sanctuary and the other through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

* The Centre said that the expressway between Delhi and Mumbai will also generate employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma