New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It is in addition to the National Health Mission.

The Prime Minister said that PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to tackle deficiency and aims to strengthen the critical healthcare network from village to block to the district to the regional and national level in the next 4-5 years.

What is Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission?

The Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is an addition to the National Health Mission which will provide support to 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 ‘high focus’ states and establish 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres across the country.

According to the Centre, there are three major aspects of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to address the different gaps in the health sector of the country. The first is related to the creation of elaborate facilities for diagnostics and treatment.

The second aspect of the scheme is related to the testing network for the diagnosis of diseases. Under this mission, the necessary infrastructure will be developed for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. 30 districts of the country will get Integrated Public Health labs and 3,000 blocks will get Block Public Health Units.

And the third aspect of the scheme aims at the expansion of existing research institutions that study pandemics. The existing 80 Viral Diagnostic and research labs will be strengthened, 15 Biosafety level 15 labs will be operationalized, four new National Institutes of Virology and a National Institute for One Health are being established.



What are the objectives of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission?

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission aims to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. Through this, critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than five lakh populations through exclusive critical care hospital blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.

Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is also a medium of Aatmnirbharta. "It is a part of the effort to achieve holistic health care. Which means healthcare that is affordable and accessible to all," said PM Modi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh