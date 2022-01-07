New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The months long suspension of NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) counselling came to an end on Friday after Supreme Court upheld 27 per cent quota for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and 10 per cent for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the current cycle of admissions. A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice A S Bopanna kept Rs 8 Lakh annual income as the benchmark to identify candidates eligible for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota.

NEET PG: Why was counselling stalled for 2021-22?

A bunch of petitions in Supreme Court had opposed Medical Counselling Committee’s notification that provided 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10 per cent quota to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in NEET-PG.

The petitioners had argued that the government had not conducted any study before fixing the Rs 8 lakh limit for EWS in 2019. Rs 8 lakh is also the limit fixed for the OBC quota, where constitutionally it is held that the OBCs suffer from social and educational backwardness. However, the Court said that under the Constitutional scheme, “the EWS are not socially and educationally backward”.

“You can’t just pull out Rs 8 lakh from anywhere. There must be some data. Sociological, demographic,” the Supreme Court had said on October 21, 2021.

On October 25, 2021, the government had told Supreme Court that the counselling will not take place until the pending petitions on the question were decided.

NEET PG Counseling: Why were doctors protesting?

The Resident doctors were protesting to expedite the counseling process that was stuck due to above explained legal wrangle. The Resident doctors had claimed that with counseling withheld, there was shortage of 45,000 doctors on the frontline in the thick of COVID-19 pandemic. The stir took a dramatic turn last December when there was a violent face-off between police and protesting doctors, with both sides claiming injuries.

NEET PG counseling: What now and next?

The court has not passed the final order of NEET PG counseling. However, for the doctors who cleared last year’s NEET PG exam, the counseling will take place as per the existing criteria without further delay. The validity of the criteria for future batches of Resident doctors will be subject to Supreme Court’s final order. The top court will next hear the matter in detail in the third week of March 2022.

