New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Monday announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation for COVID-19 in India.

A press release from the drug maker said Dr. Reddy’s had submitted its application for approval to the DCGI in December 2021, in addition to data from clinical trial in Russia, following its Phase-III clinical trial of the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in India.

Here's all you need to know about the latest COVID-19 vaccine approved in India:

What is Sputnik Light vaccine?

Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine and the same as the first component — recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) — of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine.

The standalone Sputnik Light vaccine is the latest jab to be approved by the DCGI as part of India’s national inoculation effort against COVID-19. Sputnik Light is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be made available in India by Dr. Reddy’s, reaffirming the company’s commitment to exploring every avenue in the fight against the pandemic, a statement by the company said.

Where else is it being used?

Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries around the world including Argentina, UAE, Philippines and Russia. In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India. In April 2021, the DCGI granted approval to the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation in India.

Efficacy

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which backs and funds Sputnik, Sputnik Light single-shot vaccine demonstrated around 70 per cent efficacy against infection by the Delta variant. It can also be effective as a booster dose against the Omicron variant, RDIF recently announced.

Sputnik Light vaccine price in India

The cost of Sputnik Light is yet to be approved in India, however, as per reports, it is likely to be priced around $10 (approximately Rs 730) as reported by Times of India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha