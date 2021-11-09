New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Government has launched the 'Shramik Mitra' scheme on Monday to help construction workers. Shramik Mitra Scheme will ensure that the benefits of various programs reach the construction workers in the national capital.

The scheme was launched in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Several government schemes are developed for the benefit of workers but the workers are not aware of it. This program has started with the objective to make workers aware of the benefits of these schemes timely," Sisodia said.

So, What is Shramik Mitra scheme?

Under the Delhi Shramik Mitra Yojana, the state government will reach out to the construction workers and inform them about various welfare schemes. A total of 800 'Shramik Mitras' will reach the construction workers at their doorstep and inform them about the schemes launched by the Delhi government in the interest of the workers.

They will connect the construction workers with relevant government schemes and ensure that no worker is left out of the schemes or deprived of any assistance.

As per Manish Sisodia, It will be ensured that there are at least 3-4 Shramik Mitras in all the wards who can help the construction workers. Their task will be to inform the construction workers registered by the Construction Board at the ward level about the assistance schemes of the government for the workers. Apply for it and help them till the workers get the benefit of the scheme.

How the scheme will benefit the workers?

The Shramik Mitras enrolled under the Delhi Shramik Mitra Scheme will inform the construction workers registered by the Construction Board about the government's assistance schemes at the ward level.

The Delhi government provides various types of assistance such as Rs 3-5 lakh for house construction; Rs 30,000 maternity benefit; Rs 20,000 as loan and Rs 5,000 as a grant for the purchase of tools; Rs 1 lakh on natural death of workers and Rs 2 lakh on accidental death and others.

Shramik Mitras will further communicate with the workers on the ground and disseminate all the above-mentioned assistance and other schemes to help them.

