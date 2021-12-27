New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the emergence of the Omicron variant, Coronavirus cases in India are witnessing a huge spike across the country. India reported 6,531 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 75,841. Also, the tally for Omicron cases has claimed 578, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

Amid this, the R-value of Covid infection has also gone up considerably in several states. According to media reports, recent data shows that the R-value has crossed 1 which indicates a concerning situation ahead. A team of researchers at Chennai’s Institute of Mathematical Sciences revealed that the R-value, was now over 1 in Maharashtra as quoted by The Indian Express. Delhi also crossed the 1 mark a few days ago along with Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Here's all you need to know about R-value and why it is concerning?

What is R-value of COVID?

The R-value which stands for reproduction value refers to the rate of transmission of Covid-19. It measures the number of people that are being infected by one Covid-positive person on average. If the R-value is less than 1 it means one infected person can spread the infection to less than one person. This further means the infection will eventually stop. However, if the R-value is greater than 1 it indicates that one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person, which can lead to an outbreak.

Why is it concerning?

The rate of transmission of the Omicron variant is faster than the previous variants which means it could increase the R-value of COVID-19. This can lead to a serious situation in the country as the virus will spread through community transmission and it will be difficult to curb it down. The high transmissibility of the infection can also lead to an overwhelming scenario of health and infrastructure crisis which was witnessed during the second wave of Corona when hospital beds and oxygen supply fell short of the infected patients

