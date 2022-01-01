New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India and Russia continue their strategic partnership in the all crucial defence sector, the latter has offered the former "new areas of work", including developing new armoured vehicles based on the T-14 Armata tank platform together. Discussions about the same were held during the meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation held in New Delhi on December 6.

"The Indian partners were offered new areas of work, including the creation of armoured vehicles based on the customer's specifications on the Armata platform, especially given that the Indian military is planning to expand work on the creation of a new main battle tank," Valeria Reshetnikova, the Press Secretary of Russia's Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Russian state-owned domestic news agency RIA Novosti in an interview.

According to a report by The EurAsian Times, the Indian Army last year had submitted a Request for Information (RFI) to acquire 1,770 Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) by 2030 to replace T-90 Bhishma and T-72 Ajeya. The report claimed the Army in its RFI said that the FRCVs should have "state-of-the-art, technology-enabled and high mobility" qualities.

The EurAsian Times report claimed that the Indian Army is also interested in the Russian Sprut-SDM1 lightweight tank as it wants to counter the Type 15 light tank of China. Last year, India had deployed the T-90s and the T-72s in eastern Ladakh to counter the Chinese following its standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

What about the T-14 Armata tank and can it be a game-changer for India?

T-14 Armata is Russia's T-14 Armata main battle tank designed by Uralvagonzavod. It was first displayed in public during rehearsals for the 2015 Moscow Victory Day Parade. The Armata, which will have a crew of three, uses unprecedented design solutions. The crew is seated in an armoured capsule in front of the hull that also includes a toilet.

The original silhouette, combined with the use of a special coating, significantly reduces the visibility of the vehicle in the thermal and radar spectra of observation.

It is capable of withstanding any existing anti-tank weapon hit. The tank is equipped with active and dynamic protection, equipped with a remotely controlled combat module with a powerful cannon and an automatic reloading system. Optical-electronic devices for observation, aiming and threat detection are installed along the perimeter of the tower and the hull.

The Russian Defence Ministry says that the main combat characteristics of the Armata T-14 tank are a high degree of passive and active armour protection, which is superior to any other types of armoured vehicles; as well as high cross-country mobility and great firepower.

It is armed with a 125-mm new generation tank gun with a prospective ammunition load and a digital fire control system.

Also, the T-14 is equipped with the most modern onboard complexes. The crew members' workplaces are equipped with video devices with touch-sensitive controls.

