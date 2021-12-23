New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Thursday conducted a second flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile 'Pralay' in Odisha that can hit targets between 150 to 500 km with a payload capacity of 500 to 1,000 kg. The test, as per senior government officials, was conducted for a "different range and different configuration" and met all necessary parameters.

"This is the second successful test of the missile in the last 24 hours as yesterday also it was tested successfully. It is also the first time in the country that a developmental missile has been tested successfully on two consecutive days," news agency ANI quoted government officials as saying.

'Pralay' is a quasi ballistic surface to surface missile that can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile, as per government sources, can change its path after covering certain range mid-air and will help India tackle the threat of interceptor missiles.

'Pralay', whose missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics, will be powered using a solid propellant rocket motor that will help India engage targets across sea, land and air.

On Wednesday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had successfully conducted the maiden flight test of 'Pralay' from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, as per the Union Defence Ministry, passed the test and met all its objectives.

"The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily," the Defence Ministry said in a release.

"All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events."

Following the test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. He also complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of the modern surface-to-surface missile.

"Congratulations to the DRDO and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial," Rajnath said in a Tweet. "My compliments to them for the fast-track development and successful launch of modern Surface-to-Surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma