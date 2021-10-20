New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh creating an ecosystem of business and promoting tourism in the Buddhist pilgrimage site. The grand inauguration ceremony for the airport was also attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of dignitaries, including ambassadors of around 15 countries to India.
Explaining the significance of the airport Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Kushinagar International Airport won't just be mode of air connectivity. Be it farmers, animal keepers, shopkeepers, workers, local industrialists-it'll benefit all. It'll create ecosystem of business. Tourism will get maximum benefit, it'll generate employment for youth here."
The Prime Minister also called the Kushinagar International Airport a result of decades of hopes and expectations of the Central government's commitment to the development of places associated with Lord Buddha.
How will it benifit?
The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.
Why is it being built in Kushinagar?
Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists. The newly built airport is part of the Central government's endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world.
Total airports in India
There are 487 airports/airstrips in India as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) website. Out of this AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 29 International airports (3 Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs airports (4 Civil Enclaves) and 103 Domestic airports (23 Civil Enclaves).
State with maximum number of International airports in India:
Kerala already has the largest number of international airports for a state in India with the opening of kannur airport in 2018 (4 international airports).
List of the International Airports in India:
|SN
|Name of airport
|City/State
|1.
|Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|2.
|Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport
|Amritsar, Punjab
|3.
|Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport
|Guwahati, Assam
|4.
|Biju Patnaik International Airport
|Bhubaneswar, Odisha
|5.
|Indira Gandhi International Airport
|New Delhi, Delhi
|6.
|Veer Savakar International Airport
|Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7.
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|8.
|Kempegowda International Airport
|Bengaluru, Karnataka
|9.
|Mangalore International Airport
|Mangalore, Karnataka
|10.
|Cochin International Airport
|Kochi, Kerala
|11.
|Calicut International Airport
|Kozhikode, Kerala
|12.
|Trivandrum International Airport
|Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|13.
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|14.
|Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport
|Nagpur, Maharashtra
|15.
|Jaipur International Airport
|Jaipur, Rajasthan
|16.
|Chennai International Airport
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|17.
|Tiruchirappalli International Airport
|Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
|18.
|Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport
|Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|19.
|Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport
|Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|20.
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport
|Kolkata, West Bengal
|21.
|Kannur International Airport
|Kannur, Kerala
|22.
|Coimbatore International Airport
|Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
|23.
|Sheikh ul-Aalam International Airport
|Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
|24.
|Imphal International Airport
|Imphal, Manipur
|25.
|Bagdogra International Airport
|Siliguri, West Bengal
|26.
|Mangalore International Airport
|Mangalore, Karnataka
|27.
|Chandigarh International Airport
|Chandigarh
|28.
|Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport
|Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|29.
|Gaya Airport
|Gaya, Bihar
|30.
|Surat Airport
|Surat, Gujrat
|31.
|Dabolim Airport
|Dabolim, Goa
|32.
|Madurai Airport
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|33.
|Nashik Airport
|Nashik, Maharashtra
|34.
|Vadodara Airport
|Vadodara, Gujrat
|35.
|Kushinagar Airport
|Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh
Posted By: Sugandha Jha