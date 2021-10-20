New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh creating an ecosystem of business and promoting tourism in the Buddhist pilgrimage site. The grand inauguration ceremony for the airport was also attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of dignitaries, including ambassadors of around 15 countries to India.

Explaining the significance of the airport Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Kushinagar International Airport won't just be mode of air connectivity. Be it farmers, animal keepers, shopkeepers, workers, local industrialists-it'll benefit all. It'll create ecosystem of business. Tourism will get maximum benefit, it'll generate employment for youth here."

The Prime Minister also called the Kushinagar International Airport a result of decades of hopes and expectations of the Central government's commitment to the development of places associated with Lord Buddha.

How will it benifit?

The Kushinagar International Airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 260 crore. It will facilitate domestic and international pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha and is an endeavour in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting the investment and employment opportunities in the region.

Why is it being built in Kushinagar?

Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists. The newly built airport is part of the Central government's endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world.

Total airports in India

There are 487 airports/airstrips in India as per the Airports Authority of India (AAI) website. Out of this AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 29 International airports (3 Civil Enclaves), 10 Customs airports (4 Civil Enclaves) and 103 Domestic airports (23 Civil Enclaves).

State with maximum number of International airports in India:

Kerala already has the largest number of international airports for a state in India with the opening of kannur airport in 2018 (4 international airports).

List of the International Airports in India:

SN Name of airport City/State 1. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad, Telangana 2. Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport Amritsar, Punjab 3. Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Guwahati, Assam 4. Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar, Odisha 5. Indira Gandhi International Airport New Delhi, Delhi 6. Veer Savakar International Airport Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Ahmedabad, Gujarat 8. Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Karnataka 9. Mangalore International Airport Mangalore, Karnataka 10. Cochin International Airport Kochi, Kerala 11. Calicut International Airport Kozhikode, Kerala 12. Trivandrum International Airport Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 13. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai, Maharashtra 14. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur, Maharashtra 15. Jaipur International Airport Jaipur, Rajasthan 16. Chennai International Airport Chennai, Tamil Nadu 17. Tiruchirappalli International Airport Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu 18. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 19. Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 20. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata, West Bengal 21. Kannur International Airport Kannur, Kerala 22. Coimbatore International Airport Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 23. Sheikh ul-Aalam International Airport Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir 24. Imphal International Airport Imphal, Manipur 25. Bagdogra International Airport Siliguri, West Bengal 26. Mangalore International Airport Mangalore, Karnataka 27. Chandigarh International Airport Chandigarh 28. Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport Indore, Madhya Pradesh 29. Gaya Airport Gaya, Bihar 30. Surat Airport Surat, Gujrat 31. Dabolim Airport Dabolim, Goa 32. Madurai Airport Madurai, Tamil Nadu 33. Nashik Airport Nashik, Maharashtra 34. Vadodara Airport Vadodara, Gujrat 35. Kushinagar Airport Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

