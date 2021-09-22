Indian flyers are allowed to travel to various international destinations as several countries have eased COVID-19 restrictions for India. Check the list of countries and their COVID guidelines here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India and various other countries rapidly vaccinating their citizens, the tourism industry is gradually seeing an increase in people traveling to international destinations. However, the recently announced new COVID-19 travel rules by the UK, which have been revised now, angered thousands of Indians as they seem to be discriminatory towards them.

Amidst this, here are the countries where Indians can travel and the COVID-19 rules and restrictions they need to know beforehand.

1. United States

The United States plans to ease travel restrictions for all fully vaccinated foreign visitors starting in November, the White House said Monday (September 20). However, details about which visa types will be issued, and which vaccines will be considered valid, are not known yet.

2. Thailand

On Monday, the Thailand Embassy in New Delhi announced that it would resume issuing certain types of visas for permitted non-Thai nationals, including visas for students, those with a work permit, those with a residency permit, etc. However, it is not issuing medical visas or tourist visas as of now.

3. United Kingdom

Earlier, the new travel rules in the UK considered fully vaccinated Indians with Covishiled as unvaccinated. However, now the travel rules have been revised. Covishiled has been approved in UK's authorised vaccines list. Furthermore, the rules specify that the passengers will have to take a pre-departure test in the three days before they travel to England, a day 2 and day 8 PCR test after arrival, complete their passenger locator form any time in the 48 hours before they arrive, and self-isolate at their given address for 10 days upon entry.

4. Other countries

Meanwhile, Maldives, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Russia, Venezuela, Iceland, Mali, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Egypt, and Kyrgyzstan do not mandate compulsory quarantine on arrival for Indians. However, Indian tourists can only travel to these countries directly if they come under a bilateral air bubble agreement. Most of them require a negative RT-PCR report with the test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

5. European countries

In addition, 16 European countries allow Indians to travel to them if they have received both doses of Covishield. These include France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Finally, Indians traveling to Qatar, Mexico, Turkey, Panama, Bahrain, Barbados, and Rwanda will have to mandatorily undergo quarantine. In most of these countries, they also need to produce a negative RT-PCR report with the test conducted within 72 hours before boarding and a compulsory COVID-19 test on arrival.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha