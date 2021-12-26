New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening announced that the nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against the COVID-19 will soon be available for the inoculation drive in India. He also announced that children in the age group of 15-18 years can get vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 3 while healthcare and frontline workers will be administered a ‘precautionary’ (third) dose from January 10.

This step by PM Modi comes at a crucial time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in the Omicron variant of Coronavirus cases. Ensuring that more and more people are vaccinated against the virus is the only way out through a possible third wave, according to the World Health Organisation. Also, the safety of children at this stage is of paramount concern for parents and the government.

Here's everything you need to know about the nasal vaccine:

What are nasal vaccines?

As the name suggests nasal vaccine is administered via nasal passage instead of a syringe. It is said to be helpful in generating immune responses at the site of infection within respiratory passages starting from nasal airways. This kind of vaccine is most suitable for children as it blocks both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

Which nasal vaccines are being developed in India?

Bharat Biotech is developing a BBV154 nasal vaccine for children in collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM). Serum Institute of India (SII) is also testing the efficacy of the intransal COVI-VAC Covid vaccine in collaboration with New York-based vaccine maker Codagenix.

What does WHO have to say about this?

World Health Organisation’s Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said that the nasal vaccine could be a game-changer for children. It will help in immuning children against the virus. Children across the states suffered the brunt of lockdown as outdoor activities were shut down amid the pandemic.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha