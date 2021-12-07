New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry headed by an officer of major general rank into the Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed, official sources said on Tuesday. Former senior Army officers on Monday called the incident "unfortunate" and "tragic", adding that the botched up operation was likely a result of wrong intelligence. The inquiry will focus on the "intelligence" and the "circumstances" on which Saturday's operation was based on, they noted.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister's Neiphiu Rio has urged the Centre to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state. The Nagaland government will soon write a formal letter with strong recommendations for the withdrawal of the act in the state. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, too, called for a repeal of the AFSPA.

"People have spoken very strongly about the unfortunate incident. At today's state cabinet meeting, we decided to ask GoI to repeal AFSPA not only in Nagaland but Northeast (altogether)", CM Neiphiu Rio said today.

What is Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)?

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act was enacted to help those state governments which were incapable of maintaining internal disturbances. The Act grants special powers and legal immunity to armed forces to maintain law and order in areas designated as disturbed by the government. Some of the special powers under the AFSPA include opening fire on anyone who is acting against law and order, arresting anyone without a warrant, stopping and searching any vehicle or vessel and prohibiting a gathering of five or more people.

"Once AFSPA is enforced in an area, no prosecution, suit or other legal proceeding shall be instituted, except with the previous sanction of the central government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act".

The AFSPA was initially brought by the British as an ordinance in the wake of the Mahatama Gandhi-led Quit India Movement in 1942. After India's independence in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru continued with the law in the backdrop of insurgency in Assam and Manipur. Later, it was later replaced by the Armed Forces (Assam and Manipur) Special Powers Act, 1958 on September 11, 1958.

Initially, the AFSPA was imposed in insurgency-affected areas of the hills of undivided Assam that were identified as disturbed areas. Later on, all seven states in the Northeast were brought under the AFSPA. The law was also enforced in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab during years of militancy. In 2008, Punjab became the first state to withdraw the AFSPA.

Why AFSPA is controversial?

As the law accords special powers to the armed forces, there have been serious allegations against the security forces for carrying out fake encounters and violating other human rights in disturbed areas. According to a PIL filed in the Supreme Court, over 1,500 extra-judicial killings took place in Manipur during 2000 and 2012. The PIL further claimed that almost all of these killings were carried out in cold blood and the victims were allegedly tortured and remained in custody for long.

In 2013, the Apex Court had constituted a three-member committee to probe six sample cases of alleged fake encounters in Manipur. Three years later, the top court asked the armed forces and police not to use "excessive or retaliatory force" in even areas declared 'disturbed' where the AFSPA is applicable. A year later, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe various cases of alleged fake encounters in Manipur. The Supreme Court also decided to monitor the investigation.

What happened in Nagaland?

Fourteen civilians were killed in related incidents of firing in the restive state of Nagaland on Saturday and Sunday. The first incident, in which six civilians were killed, occurred when Army personnel mistook coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van on Saturday evening for insurgents belonging to the Yung Aung faction of the banned outfit NSCN(K).

After the workers failed to reach their homes, local youth and villagers went to look for them and surrounded Army vehicles. In the ensuing clash, one soldier was killed and Army vehicles burnt. Soldiers were claimed to have fired in self-defence, killing seven more civilians.

Rioting spilled over into Sunday afternoon when angry mobs vandalised the offices of the Konyak Union, an influential group of the Nagas to which the victims belonged, and an Assam Rifles camp in the area. At least one more person was killed as security forces repulsed the attackers.

