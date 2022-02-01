Once complete, Ken-Betwa project will make almost 6 lakh hectares of land irrigable in the Bundelkhand region | Twitter/@cleanganganmcg

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while announcing the Union Budget on Tuesday said that implementation of Ken-Betwa Link Project at an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 Crore will be taken up in the current finance year. Aimed at providing irrigation benefits to 9.08 lakh hectare of farmlands by connecting Ken and Betwa rivers, Finance Minister said that Rs 4300 Crore and Rs 1400 Crore have been allocated in the Finance Year 2022-23.

Once complete, Ken-Betwa project will make almost 6 lakh hectares of land irrigable in the Bundelkhand region. This will be India’s first river linking project.

First conceived in 1980 through National Perspective Plan, the River Interlinking was vigorously taken up by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his last tenure in Prime Minister’s Office (1999-2004).

Under ‘Indian Rivers Inter-link’ plan, Prime Minister Vajpayee had called for inter-party consensus to link 37 rivers to transfer water from surplus areas to regions facing scarcity through 30 links across 9,600 km, connecting 32 dams to irrigate 34 million hectares of land and quench the thirst in water scarce 101 districts and five metros.

In December 2002, Vajpayee appointed a three-member task force headed by former Railway Minister in Modi cabinet Suresh Prabhu.

The blueprint of interlinking rivers was prepared. Vajpayee is reported to have personally met Congress President Sonia Gandhi who gave her support on the matter, stoking hopes for the implementation of the project since consensus from 16 Congress-ruled states back then was necessary for it to see the light of the day.

The blueprint that Suresh Prabhu-led taskforce had prepared under Vajpayee administration became the basis of groundwork necessary for implementation of Ken-Betwa river-interlinking project. However, the project went in cold storage once NDA was voted out of office in 2004.

Ken-Betwa is just one, what about other river interlinking projects?

Other river interlinking projects that find mention in Union Budget 2022 include Godavari-Krishna, Krishna-Pennar, Pennar-Cauvery, Damanganga-Pinjal and Par-Tapi-Narmada. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that draft Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these projects have been finalized. “Once a consensus is reached among the beneficiary states, the Centre will provide support for implementation,” Sitharaman said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma