New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major boost for the defence of the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commissioned the INS Visakhapatnam into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. INS Visakhapatnam is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The indigenously-built stealth guided-missile destroyer Visakhapatnam, packed with an array of missiles and anti-submarine rockets, was commissioned in presence of top naval commanders.

"Indian Navy, in the field of indigenous ships and submarines manufacturing, has been on front foot, with initiatives like 'Make in India'. We have to maintain the speed with which we're getting success. The govt is ready to help in whichever way possible", Rajnath Singh said while addressing the people.

Singh also said that some irresponsible nations with their narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies are coming up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). "Some irresponsible nations, with their narrow partisan interests, hegemonic tendencies are coming with wrong definitions of international laws," Singh said.

Here's all you need to know about INS Visakhapatnam:

INS Visakhapatnam has been constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest destroyers constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7,400 tons. It is the first stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Rs 35,000 crore Project 15B under which a total of four warships are being built.

The ship has a significant indigenous content of approx. 75 per cent contributing towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

Visakhapatnam is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors, which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.

The ship is propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion which enables her speed of over 30 knots. The ship has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach.

The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks, a Combat Management System and an Integrated Platform Management System. The ship is also equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

With the changing power dynamics in the Indian Ocean region, Visakhapatnam will augment the Indian Navy’s mobility, reach and flexibility towards the accomplishment of its role and tasks.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan