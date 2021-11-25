New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Boosting the maritime power, the Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned INS Vela, its fourth stealth Scorpene class submarine under Project 75. The new submarine was inducted by Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh at the naval dockyard. INS Vela will be the second addition to the defence fleet after INS Vishakapatnam’s commissioning on Sunday. INS Vela is seen as a huge shot to boost the Indian Navy's strength and capability.

"It is a proud moment for all of us. It has an indigenous set of batteries and has an advanced communication suite of indigenous make so it has taken the concept of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' further," Captain Anish Mathew, Commanding Officer of INS Vela was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here’s everything you need to know about INS Vela:

How did INS Vela get its name?

The Vela is named after its previous avatar of Vela, which serve the Indian Navy for 37 eventful years. The previous Vela was commissioned on August 31, 1973, and the submarine decommissioned on June 25, 2010.

Where is INS Vela's Homebase?

The submarine which is built by the Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France will be based in Mumbai, and it will be commissioned into the Indian Navy's western command

What weapons are equipped in INS Vela?

The diesel-electric submarine is equipped with a C303 anti-torpedo countermeasure system and has the capacity to carry up to 18 torpedoes or Exocet anti-ship missiles or 30 mines in place of torpedoes. The INS Vela also has the capacity to carry 8 officers and 35 men.

Features of INS Vela?

Features of INS Vela include advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy with accurate-guided weapons.

What is Project 75?

Project 75 India, (P75I), which was cleared by the Nirmala Sitharaman-headed Defence Acquisition Council, envisages the construction of six conventional submarines of Scorpene design. Three of these submarines - Kalvari, Khanderi, and Karanj have already been commissioned by the Navy.

Under project 75, the first submarine which was launched was INS Kalvari in October 2015 and was commissioned in December 2017. The second submarine was INS Khanderi, and it was launched in January 2017 for trials and was later made operational in September 2017. INS Karanj, which was the third submarine, was introduced in January 2018 and was commissioned on March 10, 2021.

“Induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a builder's Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability,” the Navy said in a statement.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen