New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Navy will operate a mix of both nuclear and conventional submarines to deal with the threats around the country, a senior government official said on Monday, October 4. The decision comes in light of Australia's move to break a USD 90 billion deal with France to build conventional diesel-electric submarines and go for building only nuclear boats.

"For Australia, the threat is more in the open oceans and the areas around that area. The decision to scrap a conventional submarine deal makes sense for them. While for us, the need is to tackle threats both near our coastal areas as well as open seas. That is why the Indian Navy would build a fleet which would include both nuclear as well as conventional submarines," a senior government official told ANI while commenting on whether India should also opt for only nuclear submarines.

How do nuclear and conventional submarines differ?

Nuclear submarines provide a huge capability as they can stay underwater for months without the need to come out on the surface at regular intervals. However, conventional boats need to come out to charge their batteries.

How does the decision affect India?

For India, having a mix of both types of submarines is a more viable option economically. The cost of operating and building nuclear attack submarines is more than double of building conventional diesel-electric submarines.

How much cost is involved?

The entire project to build six nuclear submarines under the Kalvari class (Scorpene) boats for India would approximately cost Rs 25,000 crore on completion. In addition, the first three nuclear attack submarines will be built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at its Submarine Building Centre and would cost more than Rs 50,000 crore.

Indian Navy's plan

The Indian Navy intends to operate 24 new submarines. These include six of the Kalveri class, six will be built under Project 25 India (whose tender has been issued), and six whose proposal is pending with the Cabinet Committee on Security. Meanwhile, the decision on the last batch of six submarines under the plan would be taken later.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha