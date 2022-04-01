New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 30, approved the procurement of 15 Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). The procurement will cost the exchequer Rs 3,887 crore other than infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore approved additionally.

Light Combat Helicopters: The need and inception

The project began in 2006 when Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that it will develop Light Combat Helicopters which could operate in harsh desert conditions as well as the high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the need for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) was felt over 22 years ago in 1999 during the Kargil war against Pakistan. Indian forces did not have an LCH following which, they were forced to modify MI-17 helicopters to operate in those ultra-high altitudes. The Indian Air Force had suffered the loss of one such helicopter during the Kargil conflict once it came under enemy fire.

India’s LCH project: Where does it stand?

After four phases of prototype testing between February 2010 and November 2015, testing Made in India Light Combat Helicopters for extreme temperatures and tenuous circumstances, in 2019 the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) finally gave it a go-ahead for operational deployment. Between 2019 and 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated two production hangars for LCH in Bengaluru.

A new production hangar for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) was inaugurated today at HAL, Bengaluru.



The HAL is one of those DPSUs which has been delivering good performance for several years. It has recently acquired many operational clearances for its LCA and LCH platforms. pic.twitter.com/fR6hfhSuKC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 27, 2020

LCH: Major features

According to HAL, the LCH has “the maximum possible commonality with Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)”. The attack helicopter has a pilot and co-pilot sitting one behind the other. The helicopter has several stealth features and has armour protection, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear to give it better survivability.

It is powered by two Shakti engines and has a maximum take-off weight of 5,800 kg. With a maximum speed of 268 km per hour, it has a range of 550 km and an operational ceiling of 6.5 km. Armed with air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, LCH also has a 20 mm gun and 70 mm rockets. With a full glass cockpit, the LCH has an Electronic Warfare suite and helmet-mounted display for the flying crew.

It is suitable for air defence roles and the destruction of enemy air defence assets. It can also be used in urban warfare missions and combat search and rescue operations.

