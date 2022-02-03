New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to make its defence sector 'Atmanirbhar', the fifth Scorpene-class submarine 'Vagir' commenced her first sea sortie on February 1 to undergo trials before its final delivery, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday.

INS Vagir is the fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879. Launched on November 20202 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), it will be delivered to the Indian Navy later this year after completion of the trials.

"Despite the COVID pandemic, MDL has ‘Delivered’ two submarines of the Project – 75 in the year 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone," the Defence Ministry said in a release.

"The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after completion of these trials."

How the Scorpene-class submarine will boost the Indian Naval capabilities?

The Scorpene-class submarines are extremely potent platforms with their stealth features. Equipped with long-range guided torpedoes and anti-ship missiles, these submarines also have state of the art SONAR and sensor suites permitting outstanding operational capabilities.

They also have an advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as their propulsion motor. The new Vela carries forward the legacy of her namesake, the erstwhile INS Vela which was commissioned on August 31, 1973, as the lead boat of Vela class submarines.

Apart from being a training ground for many submariners, she had several noteworthy operational achievements during her long and illustrious career. The submarine rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 years and was the longest operational submarine at the time of decommissioning on January 25, 2010.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma