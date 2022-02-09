New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday received its first nasal spray for treating adult COVID-19 patients who have a high risk of progression of the disease. Named 'Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray', it has been launched by Mumbai-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited in partnership with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp.

The two companies have stated that their nasal spray is 'effective' and 'safe' anti-viral treatment for COVID-19, expressing hopes that it will "offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option."

"As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize," Glenmark's Chief Commercial Officer Robert Crockart.

Is the nasal spray effective against COVID-19?

The phase 3 clinical trial for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray was conducted in India across 20 places, involving 306 patients. During the trials, the company evaluated Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray's efficacy and safety against normal saline nasal spray in non-hospitalized adult patients.

Glenmark claimed that its nasal spray - which is sprayed over nasal mucosa - met the key endpoints during the trials and "demonstrated reduction of viral load of 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours", adding it was "safe and well-tolerated" in COVID-19 patients.

"FabiSpray is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs," the company said.

What doctors say about Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray?

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Monika Tandon - Head of Clinical Development in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - said the phase 3 results are encouraging. She said the "demonstration of reduction in the viral load has significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective."

"In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India's fight against COVID-19," she said. "As per studies conducted in the Utah State University USA, NONS is proven to kill 99.9 per cent of SARS-Cov-2 virus including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variant within 2 minutes."

Dr Srikanth Krishnamurthy, one of the Principal Investigators of the study, also agrees with Dr Tandon and said that the spray is "safe and makes this therapeutic option very attractive."

"I have had a chance to view the results of the study. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray lowers the viral load and hastens RT-PCR negativity when used early in COVID 19 infection leading to recovery. Most importantly, viral load reduction with NONS has the potential to reduce the chain of transmission," Dr Krishnamurthy told ANI.

