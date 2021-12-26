New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on late Saturday evening informed that world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 will soon become part of India’s ongoing vaccination drive. Produced by Ahmedabad-based vaccine maker Zydus Cadila, the ZyCoV-D – world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine – had received Emergency Use Approval (EUA) by Drugs Controller General of India back in August earlier this year. The DCGI gave approval for the vaccine to be administered in 12 to 17 year-old age group.

The vaccine was found to have 66.6 per cent efficacy against COVID-19.

What is a DNA-based vaccine?

DNA, in the simplest understanding, contains the memory of all bodily functions without exception. It also contains the hereditary or genetic information about the way body should function when encountered by an infection. As per US-based Milken Institute, the DNA-based vaccines work by inserting a genetically engineered blueprint of viral genes into small DNA molecules for injection into people being vaccinated.

The ZyCoV-D has been developed by inserting a piece of virus’s DNA, which once inside the human body would prompt to produce a key constituent of the virus that human body’s immune system can recognise and thus encounter.

How world’s first DNA-based vaccine will be administered?

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine, unlike mostly double-dose vaccines currently in use. The vaccine will be administered on Day 0, 28, and 56 respectively. Secondly, ZyCoV-D is an ‘intradermal vaccine’ administered using a “needle-free system”. The vaccine will be administered through a needle-free applicator called “Pharmajet”.

Each of the three doses of the ZyCoV-D vaccine will be administered as two shots in both arms as one dose. An individual will thus get 6 shots of ZyCoV-D vaccine at the completion of its vaccination.

The vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius temperature. The company claims that the vaccine enables easy storage and transportation, unlike mRNA vaccines, requiring ultra-cold storage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced three other major decisions including the start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from January 3, 2022. He added that the precaution dose of vaccine will begin for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma