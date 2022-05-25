New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik Wednesday was sentenced to life imprisonment by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi in connection with a terror financing case. The court also imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Malik, who is accused of the exodus of Kashmir Pandits in the Valley.

Malik, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was earlier convicted by the court after he said that he will not contest the charges levelled against him under sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

Following Malik's conviction, the NIA had sought a death sentence for him. Responding to this, Malik had said he would accept the death penalty if the agency proves terror charges against him.

"I will not beg for anything. The case is before this court and I leave it on the court to decide it," Malik had told the court.

Who is Yasin Malik and how he become the second name of terror in the Valley?

Born on April 3, 1966, in Srinagar, Malik was involved in politics from an early age. It is reported that he became a rebel after watching an alleged altercation between Indian Army personnel and Jammu and Kashmir civilians.

During the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1980s, he formed the Tala Party in a bid to create disturbance in the Valley. His party even tried to disrupt the 1983 cricket match between India and West Indies at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium for which Malik was detained for four months.

In 1986, he renamed the Tala Party as Islamic Students League (ISL).

With Jammu and Kashmir going to the polls in 1987, Malik joined the Muslim United Front (MUF). The polls were regularly disrupted, leading to a rise in militancy in the Valley. However, Malik disagrees with it and claims that the situation deteriorated in Kashmir before the 1987 assembly elections.

After the polls, he went to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), but returned to India in 1989 and joined the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), of which he would later become the chairman.

In the 1990s, Malik was involved in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in the Valley. He is also blamed for the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Besides, he was also involved in the abduction of former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter Rubaiyya Sayeed.

Although Malik was caught by officials in August 1990, he was released from jail in 1994. He was arrested again in 1999 under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and then again in 2002 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

In the 2000s, Malik announced that he would shift to mainstream politics.

In 2017, a terror funding case was reopened against Malik that led to his subsequent release in 2019. A year later, he was charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), and the Arms Act 1959.

How was Yasin Malik trapped by the NIA?

In March this year, the NIA court had ordered the framing of charges against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, several Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, and Masarat Alam under various sections of UAPA in a case pertaining to the terrorist and secessionist activities that disturbed Jammu and Kashmir.

The court had also ordered the framing of charges against Kashmiri politician and former MLA Rashid Engineer, Businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah and several others under various sections of IPC and UAPA including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, unlawful activities, etc.

According to the NIA various terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) etc., with the support of ISI of Pakistan, perpetrated violence in the valley by attacking civilians and security forces. It was further alleged that in the year 1993, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was formed to give a political front to secessionist activities.

The NIA also stated before the court that this has been done for funding separatist and terrorist activities in J&K and as such, they have entered into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in the valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning schools, damage to public property and waging war against India.

On this information, the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to register a case. Accordingly, the present case was registered by NIA for offences u/s 120B, 121, 121A of IPC and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

The NIA further added that during the investigation it was also revealed that APHC and other secessionists instigate the general public, especially the youth, to observe strikes and to resort to violence especially stone pelting on the security forces. This was done to create disaffection amongst the people of Jammu and Kashmir towards the Government of India.

It also submitted that the investigation has revealed that the secessionists were mobilizing funds from all possible sources to fuel unrest and support the ongoing secessionist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The secessionists were getting funds from Pakistan, funds from Pakistan based terrorist organizations and from local donations.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma