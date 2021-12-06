Kohima | Jagran News Desk: Tensions reached an all-time high in Nagaland on Sunday after 13 civilians were killed in firing during an anti-insurgency operation at Oting in Mon district by the security forces. The operation was reportedly conducted by the 21 Para Special Forces (SF) of the Indian Army who mistook the civilians as militants of the dreaded National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Following the incident, the civilians attacked the Army camps in the region after which a curfew was imposed in the region and all non-essential movement was prohibited. The Nagaland government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 13 people killed in firing by the security forces.

As tensions continue to increase in Nagaland, here's what happened in the last two days in Mon:

- On Saturday evening, the Indian Army ambushed a ferry carrying coal mine working at Oting in Mon, killing seven of them. The forces - who were acting on a tip from local sources - mistook them as NSCN militants.

- The incident fueled the villagers who later attacked the security forces. The clash between villagers and security forces claimed another seven lives - six civilians and one jawan - after the troops returned fire in self-defence.

- On Sunday, the angry civilians attacked the Assam Rifles camp and set two vehicles and sheds on fire in Mon, sparking tensions.

- Later, the Army issued a statement over the incident and ensured justice. "The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement read.

- Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief over the incident and formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took cognizance and ensured justice. "Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah tweeted.

- The officials later on Sunday imposed a curfew and issued prohibitory orders, suspending all non-essential movement in the region. Internet services have also been suspended.

- Meanwhile, The NSCN(IM) which is holding peace talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue, condemned the killing of civilians by security forces and said it is a 'Black day' for the Naga people. "Such a barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity and those responsible for such heinous acts should be brought to justice," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma