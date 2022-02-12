New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tata Group-owned Air India signed an IROP agreement – Interline Considerations on Irregular Operations – that will allow the two airlines to transfer passengers to each other’s aircrafts in case of disrupted operations.

What is an IROP agreement?

An Interline Considerations on Irregular Operations (IROP) agreement is an agreement between two airlines for the routes on which they operate limited number of flights to prevent inconvenience to passengers in case the services are disrupted for the reasons such as delays, cancellations or diversion of flights.

With this, if either of the airlines’ service is disrupted, the passengers will be transferred to the alternative flight.

The agreement is currently valid only for the domestic routes till February 9, 2024. The transfer of passengers will be done only on an “as available” basis as determined by the airport manager of the accepting airline.

Air India-AirAsia IROP agreement: What about baggage allowance?

With regard to baggage allowance, in case a passenger booked on AirAsia India is being transferred to an Air India flight, the original AirAsia India allowance of 15 kg will be applicable. However, if an Air India passenger is being transferred to the AirAsia India flight, the free baggage allowance will be as per Air India’s original ticket.

Air India typically offers 25 kg of free baggage allowance on domestic routes in economy class.

With the disinvestment of Air India on January 27, 2022, there is no equity stake of the Centre left in Air India or Air India Express Limited and the airlines are now under the management control of the strategic buyer.

Notably, after 69 years of its nationalisation, Air India formally became part of Tata Group, its founder. The government formally handed over the airline to Tata Group at a ceremony held in the national capital.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma