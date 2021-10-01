New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to make cities across India "completely free of garbage". Addressing the event, PM Modi lauded the spirit of people shown during the first phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission and said that youths in India have "taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness campaign".

"Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground, but kept in pockets. Small children now urge the elders not to litter. We have to remember that maintaining cleanliness is not just for a day, a fortnight, a year or for a few people, it is a mega campaign for every day, every fortnight, every year, for everyone and a continuous programme from one generation to another," PM Modi said.

"The achievements under the SBM prove how dedicated every citizen is towards his or her responsibility. Our cleaning staff are real heroes of this initiative. What the country has achieved through Swachh Bharat Mission assures us that how sensitive every Indian is for his duties, how alert he is," he added.

How does Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 aim to make India 'garbage free'?

* The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, which has an outlay of Rs 1.41 lakh crore, will help India in achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

* It said that Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 is a huge step forward in making India free of garbage and ensure grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0.

* It said that the Centre aims to make Indian cities and "urban local bodies open defecation free+ and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation free++".

"The mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management," the PMO said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma