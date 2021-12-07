New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the world continues to go back into the grasp of COVID-19 restrictions amid an increased rate of infection led by the spread of Omicron strain, initial data which emerged from a major South African hospital complex suggests that patients need less medical intervention when infected by Omicron strain of COVID-19. Therefore, as per the initial clinical evidence, it has been suggested by the doctors and researchers in South Africa that Omicron infection does not lead to severe illness.

According to World Health Organisation, Omicron is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, including 26-32 in the spike, some of which are concerning and may be associated with immune escape potential and higher transmissibility.

Omicron infection symptoms

Most common symptoms of Omicron infection, as updated by various state governments across India, include fever, cough, tiredness, loss of taste or smell. Less Common symptoms of the disease, as notified by Haryana government include sore throat, headache, aches, pains, diarrhea, skin rashes, discolouration of fingers or toes and red or irritated eyes. The severe symptoms for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 include difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, loss of speech or mobility, or confusion or chest pain.

Omicron variant: Treatment

The treatment of even the Omicron variant is the standard COVID-19 treatment. That is, depending on the severity of the symptoms, the doctors prescribe treatment with steroids with constant monitoring of Oxygen levels.

Omicron variant’s severity: What is the just emerged silver lining?

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, the preliminary data about severity of the variant is “a bit encouraging”. “Clearly, in South Africa, omicron has a transmission advantage,” Fauci was quoted as saying by CNN, adding that “although it’s too early to make any definitive statements about it, thus far it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it.”

Omicron spread in South Africa: What initial data suggests?

A report from the South African Medical Research Council, released Saturday, suggests that the Omicron strain could cause a milder infection. The report adds that the majority of patients were not oxygen dependent as was the case during the earlier waves of the pandemic.

Most of the patients in the Covid wards were “incidental Covid admissions,” having had another medical or surgical reason for admission to the hospital. That is, COVID was not found to be the causal aspect of admissions in hospital in South Africa.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged his citizens in a statement on Monday to get vaccinated, saying “scientific evidence shows that vaccination is the most effective means of preventing the spread of new infections, and that vaccines reduce severe illness, hospitalisation and death.”

