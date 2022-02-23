New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has now grabbed the attention of almost every country with many western nations and the European Union announcing sanctions against Russia. The fresh sanctions came as Russia recognized two separatist regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- in Ukraine's east as independent states. Countries including, the United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan have announced plans to target Russian banks and elites while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia.

As the conflict between the two countries is escalating day by day, experts believe that the tremors of the crisis are likely to be felt in India as well with rise in the prices of several essential commodities. From natural gas to wheat to oil prices, experts believe that prices of these essential commodities will likely increase in near future given the cold-war situation.

Commodities whose prices are likely to rise in the coming days:

Natural Gas:

Due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the prices of Brent crude oil have reached a 7-year high at 96.7 USD. The crude oil prices are expected to cross the 100 USD mark per barrel as Russia is the biggest producer of crude oil. It is expected that a further increase in crude oil prices will have a spillover impact on global GDP.

JP Morgan, an America-based investment banking firm, has estimated that if crude oil prices reach USD 150 a barrel, it would reduce global GDP growth to just 0.9 per cent. According to experts, the price of domestic natural gas (CNG, PNG, electricity) could increase tenfold if Russia goes to war with Ukraine. Subsidy on LPG, Kerosene is also expected to rise with an increase in Brent crude oils prices.

Petrol, Diesel prices:

The common man in India is already suffering from skyrocketing fuel prices since last year due to an increase in Brent crude oil prices. The country witnessed fuel prices crossing the Rs 100-mark in many parts in 2021. Experts believe that if the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to simmer, India could see an increase in petrol-diesel prices. Oil consists of around 25 per cent of India’s total imports. India imports more than 80 per cent of its oil requirement. A rise in oil prices will impact the current account deficit.

Wheat Prices:

Taking into view that Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat and Ukraine is the fourth largest exporter of wheat, the two nations account for nearly a quarter of total wheat exports globally. If Russia and Ukraine crisis is not resolved and interrupt the flow of grain from the Black Sea region, experts fear it could have a major impact on wheat prices and trigger food inflation.

As per a United Nations report, food prices have already climbed to their highest level in more than a decade largely because of the impact of the pandemic on supply chains. The days to come could see volatility spikes in energy and food prices. The resultant investor sentiment could threaten investment and growth in economies around the world.

Metal Prices:

The crisis between the two countries is expected to affect the prices of palladium, an essential metal used in automotive exhaust systems and mobile phones, globally with Russia being the world's largest exporter of the metal. This could also result in an increase in smartphone prices.

