Panaji/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the second squadron of the Boeing P-8I aircraft, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Tuesday at INS Hansa in Goa in presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

INAS 316 has been christened 'The Condors', after one of the largest flying birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea.

"In today's dynamic and complex security situation, this squadron's operational capability will significantly enhance our ability to protect, preserve and promote our national maritime interests," Admiral Kumar said, as reported by news agency ANI, while referring to INAS 316.

Boeing P-8I is one of the most sophisticated multi-role long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft.

India had received the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are currently stationed at INS Rajali in Arakkonam with an aim to replace the aging Soviet Tupolev Tu-142s. The Navy, through P-8I, is also aiming to counter the Chinese presence in the Indian ocean with these aircraft.

The aircraft - which is also designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions - is powered by twin jet engines. Developed by Boeing Defense, Space & Security, P8I is armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and other weapons.

The P-8I, which is also used for low altitude search and rescue operations, can fly at an altitude of 41,000 feet. It also has a short transit time that helps in reducing the size of the "area of probability when searching for submarines, surface vessels or search and rescue survivors".

According to the information available on the Boeing website, P-8I - which has a length of 39.47 meters and a height of 12.83 meters - can fly at a speed of 490 knots (789 km/h). It also has a maximum takeoff weight of 85,139 kilograms.

"The aircraft plays a crucial role in being the eyes of the Indian Navy and carrying out critical maritime operations. They provide India's maritime warriors a significant edge in the strategically important Indian Ocean region," Boeing said on its website.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma