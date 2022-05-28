New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As monkeypox cases are spreading fastly across many countries, experts are trying to understand how the virus works and how fatal it could be. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries. In a public briefing on Friday (May 27), the UN health agency said there are still many unanswered questions about the virus. Also, there is a lot of confusion among the general public between monkeypox, smallpox, and chickenpox. To clear this up, here's a look at how the three are different from each other.

Names and origin

While monkeys aren't to be blamed for monkeypox, the virus was first identified in a monkey colony used for research in 1958. Similarly, chickenpox has nothing to do with chickens. The name was given either because the blisters on the diseased person looked similar to chickpeas when it was first discovered or because the rashes looked like peck marks caused by a chicken. As for smallpox, the ‘small’ was used to distinguish it from syphilis (also recognized by rashes), which was called ‘greatpox’ in the 16th century.

Symptoms

Like smallpox, monkeypox causes pus-filled boils. But monkeypox is generally milder than smallpox, with symptoms getting better on their own within two to four weeks. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox was and less fatal, according to the WHO.

The main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is swollen lymph nodes or "lymphadenopathy" — monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell, while smallpox doesn't, as per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Meanwhile, although the chickenpox blisters are similar to both smallpox and monkeypox, they become itchy rather than painful and appear first on the chest, back and face.

Duration

While monkeypox and smallpox may persist for up to 4-5 weeks, chickenpox survives for only a week in the human body.

Meanwhile, with a spike in monkeypox cases around the world, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Friday informed that children are more at risk of getting infected with the monkeypox virus.

"Kids are more susceptible to the monkeypox infection. The elderly people would be vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine. After the 1980s, people who did not get the smallpox vaccine that gives cross-immunity to fight against the infection, so the younger people will be more susceptible," said ICMR scientist Dr. Aparna Mukherjee in an interview with ANI.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha