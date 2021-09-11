The INS Dhruv is India first naval vessel that is capable of tracking nuclear missiles at a long range. Built by the Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with the DRDO and NTRO, INS Dhruv is equipped with multiple features that make it a state-of-the-art instrument in modern naval warfare.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major boost for India's naval power, the country on Friday got its first satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship Dhruv, which was commissioned from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The INS Dhruv is India first naval vessel that is capable of tracking nuclear missiles at a long range. Built by the Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with the DRDO and NTRO, INS Dhruv is equipped with multiple features that make it a state-of-the-art instrument in modern naval warfare. With the induction of INS Dhruv, India joins a select group of countries like the US, the UK, Russia, China and France to have such specialised vessels.

All you need to know about INS Dhruv:

INS Dhruv, with its anti-ballistic missile capabilities, will act as an early warning system for enemy missiles from enemies.

The INS Dhruv is also equipped with a state-of-the-art active scanned array radar (AESA) which will enable it to scan various spectrums and monitor spy satellites watching over India.

Dhruv is India's first naval vessel that is capable of tracking nuclear missiles at a long range. Thee INS Dhruv is also equipped with the capability to map ocean beds for research and detection of enemy submarines.

The satellite and ballistic missile tracking ships were known by the code designation VC-11184.

It has a length of 175 metres, beam of 22 metres, draught of six metres and can attain a speed of 21 knots. It is powered by two imported 9,000 kilowatts combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) configuration engines and three 1200 kilowatt auxiliary generators

The 10,00 tonnes vessel is housed with long-range radars, dome-shaped tracking antennae and advanced electronics.

INS Dhruv will also help in monitoring the flight trajectories and telemetry data of the Agni land-based missiles and 'K' series of submarine-launched ballistic missiles launched by India during trials

How it will benefit India's naval power:

INS Dhruv will play a key role in India's maritime awareness in the Indo-Pacific since it is being commissioned at a time when an era of underwater warfare and surveillance drones with the use of advanced submarines has arrived.

INS Dhruv, with its state-of-the-art detection facilities, will also help the country's defence and military researchers understand the true missile capability of the adversary when they test their ballistic missiles.

With Dhruv monitoring the seas for spy satellites across a variety of spectrums, the Indian Navy can now keep an eye out in the entire region from the Gulf of Aden to the ingress route to the South China Sea via Malacca, Sunda, Lombok, Ombai and Wetar straits.

The Indian Navy can now strategise its military operations better across all three dimensions of naval warfare – sub-surface, surface, and aerial.

India's nuclear missile tracking ship will be manned by Indian Navy personnel with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan